Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, MESA, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 33,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 12, 2021, with 3,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Mesa Air Group Inc (Symbol: MESA) options are showing a volume of 4,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of MESA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of MESA. Below is a chart showing MESA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 23,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, MESA options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

