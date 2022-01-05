Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, SHLS, SENS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 1,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 192,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 6,596 contracts, representing approximately 659,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Senseonics Holdings Inc (Symbol: SENS) options are showing a volume of 39,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of SENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,600 underlying shares of SENS. Below is a chart showing SENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

