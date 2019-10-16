Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, PM, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 2,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 34,184 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,469 contracts, representing approximately 746,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, PM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.