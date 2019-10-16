Markets
PAYC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, PM, LULU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 2,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 34,184 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,469 contracts, representing approximately 746,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, PM options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYC PM LULU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular