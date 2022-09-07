Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PATH, PII, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total of 27,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 2,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 2,761 contracts, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PATH options, PII options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.