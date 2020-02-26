Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, HLF, SSYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 15,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 15,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) saw options trading volume of 6,551 contracts, representing approximately 655,100 underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SSYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of SSYS. Below is a chart showing SSYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

