Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, CBRE, KOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 36,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 256.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) options are showing a volume of 38,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 255.1% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 20,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) saw options trading volume of 13,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 225.2% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,400 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

