Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAG, MU, ACAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 2,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 359,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 133,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 8,309 contracts, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
