Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXY, FCEL, ORGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 119,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 30,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL) saw options trading volume of 187,852 contracts, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of FCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 38,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of FCEL. Below is a chart showing FCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Organogenesis Holdings Inc (Symbol: ORGO) saw options trading volume of 8,021 contracts, representing approximately 802,100 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ORGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of ORGO. Below is a chart showing ORGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

