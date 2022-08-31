Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXM, LIVN, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total volume of 990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 2,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 2,067 contracts, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

