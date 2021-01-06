Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OSPN, FCX, ACM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN), where a total of 2,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.2% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 244,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 185,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 25,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 14,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,200 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSPN options, FCX options, or ACM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

