Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ORGO, FICO, CYRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (Symbol: ORGO), where a total volume of 9,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 928,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of ORGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of ORGO. Below is a chart showing ORGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 2,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 3,339 contracts, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORGO options, FICO options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

