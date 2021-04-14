Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ORA, SWKS, XOM

Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 4,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 8,684 contracts, representing approximately 868,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 144,008 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 19,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

