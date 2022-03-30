Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OPRX, CRSR, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX), where a total of 1,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 6,185 contracts, representing approximately 618,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

