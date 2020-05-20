Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONEM, VAC, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM), where a total of 5,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 579,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 815,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 3,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

