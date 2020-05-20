Markets
ONEM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ONEM, VAC, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM), where a total of 5,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 579,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 815,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 3,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ONEM options, VAC options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONEM VAC FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular