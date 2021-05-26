Markets
OMI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, YUM, SFIX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 8,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 12,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 13,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMI options, YUM options, or SFIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMI YUM SFIX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular