Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, YUM, SFIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 8,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 12,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,000 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 13,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

