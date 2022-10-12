Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, HCA, EVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 4,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 8,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) options are showing a volume of 2,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMI options, HCA options, or EVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.