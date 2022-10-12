Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, HCA, EVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total volume of 4,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 8,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) options are showing a volume of 2,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

