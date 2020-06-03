Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMF, PD, KBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 6,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) options are showing a volume of 6,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) saw options trading volume of 9,224 contracts, representing approximately 922,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

