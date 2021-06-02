Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMER, FSLY, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 28,810 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,563 contracts, representing approximately 656,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, FSLY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.