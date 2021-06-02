Markets
OMER

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMER, FSLY, SPOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 28,810 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,563 contracts, representing approximately 656,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, FSLY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMER FSLY SPOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular