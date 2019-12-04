Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMCL, PANW, SCL

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL), where a total of 1,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of OMCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 207,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of OMCL. Below is a chart showing OMCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 11,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) saw options trading volume of 397 contracts, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares or approximately 66% of SCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of SCL. Below is a chart showing SCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

