Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMC, DXCM, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), where a total volume of 14,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 5,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 10,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

