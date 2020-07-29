Markets
OMC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMC, DXCM, HES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), where a total volume of 14,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 5,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 10,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMC options, DXCM options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMC DXCM HES

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular