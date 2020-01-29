Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, VST, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 5,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 45,801 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 31,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 12,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, VST options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

