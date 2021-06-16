Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, CRUS, SCHN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 1,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 164,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) saw options trading volume of 2,273 contracts, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) saw options trading volume of 1,863 contracts, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, CRUS options, or SCHN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.