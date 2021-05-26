Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, U, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 12,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 26,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 13,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 18,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

