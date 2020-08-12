Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, LRCX, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 11,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 16,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

