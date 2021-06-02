Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVST, PLAY, CUTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST), where a total volume of 22,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 990,200 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 14,197 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 114.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 2,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

