Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, QCOM, OSPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 133,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 6,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,800 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 167,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 15,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN) saw options trading volume of 5,818 contracts, representing approximately 581,800 underlying shares or approximately 147.6% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

