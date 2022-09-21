Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, MNTV, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 508,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 33,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 12,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,800 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 4,436 contracts, representing approximately 443,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MNTV options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
