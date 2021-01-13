Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, ACN, RL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 73,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 16,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 6,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

