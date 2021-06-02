Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVCR, TTD, BPOP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total volume of 3,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 337,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 7,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) options are showing a volume of 2,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 299,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of BPOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of BPOP. Below is a chart showing BPOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, TTD options, or BPOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

