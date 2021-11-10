Markets
NVCR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVCR, LNG, SAVA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 9,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 927,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 38,566 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, LNG options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVCR LNG SAVA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular