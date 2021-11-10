Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVCR, LNG, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 9,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 927,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 38,566 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

