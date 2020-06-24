Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, FSLR, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 29,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 4,343 contracts, representing approximately 434,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 8,348 contracts, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

