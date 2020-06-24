Markets
NVAX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, FSLR, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 29,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 4,343 contracts, representing approximately 434,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 8,348 contracts, representing approximately 834,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, FSLR options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX FSLR REGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular