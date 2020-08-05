Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, BMY, AMBA

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 51,967 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 62,869 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 4,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,228 contracts, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

