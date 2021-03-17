Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NRG, HUBG, CTSH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total of 27,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,900 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 1,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) options are showing a volume of 17,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of CTSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of CTSH. Below is a chart showing CTSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

