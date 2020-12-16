Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, T, EBAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 907,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 271,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 86,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 53,174 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, T options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOW T EBAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular