Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, T, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 907,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 271,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 86,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 53,174 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, T options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.