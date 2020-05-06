Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, SFM, ETSY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 12,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 13,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 21,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, SFM options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOW SFM ETSY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular