Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, SFM, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 12,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) options are showing a volume of 13,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 21,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

