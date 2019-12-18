Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, MGM, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 3,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 360,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 15,959 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, MGM options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.