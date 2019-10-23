Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, HOG, ITW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 4,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 460,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 8,402 contracts, representing approximately 840,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 3,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

