Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NNOX, AAPL, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total of 20,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 583.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 358,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 11,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.9 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 132,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 94,919 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 30,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

