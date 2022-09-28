Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NNOX, AAPL, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total of 20,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 583.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 358,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 11,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.9 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 132,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 94,919 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 30,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNOX options, AAPL options, or LAZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.