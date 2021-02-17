Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, UPS, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 31,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 19,961 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 112,609 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

