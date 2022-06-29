Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, PAYC, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 95,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 12,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,867 contracts, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, PAYC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.