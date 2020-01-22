Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, HD, CTXS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 70,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 33,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 33,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) saw options trading volume of 5,896 contracts, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, HD options, or CTXS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.