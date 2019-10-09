Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NHC, TSLA, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), where a total of 969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 214.5% of NHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of NHC. Below is a chart showing NHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 143,889 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 185.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 8,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,900 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 42,603 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 185.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 24,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NHC options, TSLA options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

