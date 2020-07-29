Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NG, IRBT, ORLY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG), where a total of 11,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of NG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NG. Below is a chart showing NG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 3,734 contracts, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) saw options trading volume of 2,458 contracts, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular