Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, NDAQ, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 47,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 6,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) saw options trading volume of 6,181 contracts, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,600 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,376 contracts, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares or approximately 91.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3850 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3850 strike highlighted in orange:

