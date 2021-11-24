Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, NDAQ, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 47,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 6,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) saw options trading volume of 6,181 contracts, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,600 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,376 contracts, representing approximately 337,600 underlying shares or approximately 91.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3850 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NDAQ options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX NDAQ BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular