Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, ISRG, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 118,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 323.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,467 contracts, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares or approximately 129% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 412,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 14,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

