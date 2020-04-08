Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 72,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 5,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 24,181 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX CMG GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular