Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 72,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 5,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 24,181 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

