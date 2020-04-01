Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BA, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 66,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 199,852 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 15,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 19,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1130 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1130 strike highlighted in orange:

NFLX BA GOOGL

