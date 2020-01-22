Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BA, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 387,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 682.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 20,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 367,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 524.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 29,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 149,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 419.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 13,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

