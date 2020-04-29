Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEO, UBER, FBC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO), where a total volume of 3,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 306,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 128,948 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 30,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC) options are showing a volume of 1,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of FBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of FBC. Below is a chart showing FBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEO options, UBER options, or FBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.