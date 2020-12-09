Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEM, PLAY, STMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 127,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.12 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 40,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.12 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 36,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 5,655 contracts, representing approximately 565,500 underlying shares or approximately 146.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

